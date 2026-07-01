Samia: Tanzania targets 60 percent medical self-sufficiency by 2030

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tanzania has set a target of achieving 60 percent self-sufficiency in medicines and medical supplies by 2030, directing the newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Grace Magembe, to fast-track its implementation.

Speaking at State House, Magogoni, in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, during the swearing in of recently appointed senior government officials, President Hassan said the appointments come at the start of a new five-year development plan and the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

Those sworn in included Dr Magembe, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation responsible for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Mr Charles Kadonya, and Public Service Commission Secretary, Mr Norasco Kipanda.

After administering the oath of office, President Hassan told the officials they were assuming office at a critical time, stressing that there was "no time to relax" if the country's ambitious development agenda was to be realised.

She reminded them that their appointments were not ceremonial but represented a public trust requiring commitment, accountability and measurable results.

Addressing Dr Magembe, President Hassan stressed the need to reduce Tanzania's dependence on imported medicines and medical products, urging the former Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office–Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG) to draw on her medical expertise to strengthen the sector.

"Our target is to attain 60 percent self-sufficiency in medicines and medical supplies by 2030. Attract investors to establish local industries producing medicines, medical equipment and, in particular, vaccines," directed President Hassan.

She said expanding domestic production would reduce pressure on foreign exchange while improving access to essential healthcare products.

She also urged Dr Magembe to ensure prudent management of the ministry's newly approved budget, noting that although resources are always limited, they must be used efficiently to deliver timely and meaningful results.

President Hassan added that her office would provide both support and close oversight to ensure the targets were achieved.

She said Mr Kadonya is tasked with safeguarding Tanzania's interests within the regional bloc.

Citing his extensive experience in regional affairs, she urged him to champion the country's priorities while supporting efforts to strengthen the EAC.

"Go and protect Tanzania's interests within the community while ensuring the bloc functions effectively," she said, adding that he should work closely with the new EAC Secretary-General to ensure regional integration delivers tangible benefits to Tanzania.

She directed Mr Kipanda to ensure the Public Service Commission upholds fairness, integrity and justice in handling public service disputes and grievances.

President Hassan expressed concern over reports that some public servants had faced unfair disciplinary action, insisting that the commission must restore confidence by making impartial decisions.

"What is required there is integrity and justice. Ensure the commission makes decisions based on fairness," she said, adding that the institution must remain steadfast in promoting justice to minimise unnecessary disputes across government institutions.

President Hassan reminded the newly appointed leaders that public office is a position of trust requiring dedication, integrity and results.

"I ask that you justify this faith placed in you by working hard, with integrity, and by delivering visible results for the citizens," she said.

She pledged to continue supporting the officials while holding them accountable to ensure the goals of the National Development Vision 2050 are implemented effectively and without delay.

The ceremony was attended by senior government leaders, including Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi and National Assembly Speaker Musa Azan Zungu.

Others present included Chief Secretary Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, State House Permanent Secretary Mululi Majula Mahendeka, and Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila.