England survive huge DR Congo scare to set up Mexico showdown

Atlanta. England's World Cup campaign had begun promisingly with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, but two below-par performances soon raised doubts. A goalless draw against Ghana and a tense 2-0 win over Panama suggested Thomas Tuchel's side were not quite as convincing as many had expected, particularly defensively.

In their 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo in the round of 32 on Wednesday, those doubts began to assume significant proportions.

When Brian Cipenga fired the underdogs ahead inside the opening 10 minutes, every concern that had hovered over England's campaign suddenly felt real.

The stadium fell into an uneasy hush. England had not trailed at any point in the tournament until then. Nor had they ever won a World Cup match after trailing at half-time.

And there they were, chasing the game against a determined Congolese side prepared to defend every blade of grass.

Every DR Congo attack carried a sense of dread. England's defensive frailties, exposed during the group stage and compounded by injuries, were laid bare once again.

The underdogs needed just one shot on target to take the lead, while at the other end they built what appeared to be an impenetrable wall in front of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

Tension grew

The tension inside Atlanta Stadium grew with every missed chance. One television camera zoomed in on an England supporter, the red and white St George's flag painted across his face, sombrely nursing a beer as if bracing for the worst.

Around him, a sea of England fans shuffled restlessly from foot to foot, unable to sit still as the clock ticked down and their team's World Cup hopes hung by a thread.

It could easily have become worse. Yoane Wissa struck the post shortly before half-time after another dangerous surge forward and, moments later, Harry Kane's furious appeals for a penalty were waved away. England trudged off at the break to a chorus of nervous murmurs.

Yet there were signs of life.

Following the first-half hydration break, England finally began to impose themselves. Jude Bellingham forced a superb save from Mpasi with a fine header, while Declan Rice whipped dangerous deliveries into the box. Marcus Rashford was denied by desperate goal-line defending, and another magnificent stop from Mpasi frustrated Bellingham again in stoppage time.

Still, there was no way through.

Tuchel prowled his technical area in visible frustration. At one point, he was heard bellowing at defender Djed Spence after a throw-in was played backwards. The German shuffled his pack, moving Rice to right-back and introducing fresh legs in midfielder Eberechi Eze as England searched for a breakthrough.

Eventually, Kane delivered.

His 75th-minute equaliser, a glancing header that brushed the fingertips of Mpasi on its way in, released enough tension to power a small city. It was his 83rd international goal and, for a moment, the noise inside the stadium felt almost cathartic.

Then came the winner.

Uncomfortable 90 minutes

Kane struck again in the 86th minute to drag England into the last 16 after the most uncomfortable 90 minutes of Tuchel's tenure.

"We kept believing," Tuchel said. "Well deserved, but we had to work a lot. We have to have that mindset: if it is getting hard, it is getting hard, but don't lose patience and don't lose belief.

"The energy and the team spirit is on the highest level, and the commitment from everyone. I think everyone fully understands which stage of the tournament we are at and what it really takes."

The comeback victory was England's first in a World Cup since they beat Cameroon in the quarter-finals in 1990, exactly 36 years to the day.

The reward is another challenge altogether.

Against DR Congo, England were asked whether they could break down a defence. Against Mexico, they may discover whether they can withstand an attack.

"Obviously, when you get to knockout football, the pressure is higher and the risk is higher. But we spoke all week about being ourselves," Kane said. "This game and the next one are two difficult matches for different reasons. But we're at the stage of the tournament where you have to grind out wins."

Compounding matters is the fact that Mexico City's famed Azteca Stadium sits more than 2,200 metres above sea level.

After battling through a suffocating afternoon of tension in Atlanta, England must now prepare for thinner air, reduced oxygen levels and a ball that travels faster than most of their players are accustomed to.

If Atlanta tested their nerves, Mexico City will test their lungs.