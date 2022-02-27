Gunmen kill 20 mourners in Nigeria’s South East 

By The East African More by this Author

Abuja. The killings in South East Nigeria continued on Saturday as gunmen opened fire at a funeral, killing 20 mourners.

The gunmen, suspected to be members of a proscribed group, on Saturday, invaded a burial ceremony in Ebenebe, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A video clip on the incident is currently trending on social media.

Anambra State Police command confirmed the incident, saying it was a case of cult rivalry even as locals said the funeral was of a suspected leader of a cult.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has dispatched tactical squads, comprising of various units, to the area to maintain calm,” Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, police spokesman in Anambra said.