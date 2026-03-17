How new cargo fleet will open economic gateway on Lake Tanganyika

Katavi. Construction of four large cargo ships at Karema Port has surpassed 95 percent, while residents in regions bordering Lake Tanganyika are identifying economic opportunities that will increase household and national income.

These ships will operate connecting the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Burundi, and Tanzania.

Reports from the project site indicate that two have been completed, while one is awaiting approval from the Tanzania Shipping Agency (Tasac).

While three ships are at this stage, the fourth ship was launched into the water for the first time on Monday, March 16, 2026, pending the approval process.

Construction of the ships began in April 2025 and is expected to be completed in July 2026.

Karema Port Manager, Mr Anthony Poyo, told journalists on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, that four large cargo ships are being built at the port.

He said that in October 2023, the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) received a request from Gold Voyage Logistics Limited, a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd from China, to lease space at Karema Port to build the ships.

Mr Poyo said completion of the ships will strengthen trade between Tanzania and neighbouring countries such as Congo, Burundi, and Zambia.

He highlighted that the ships will act as a catalyst for transporting minerals such as lithium, copper, and gold from the Manono area in the DRC, mined by the company.

“Cargo will move via Manono, Kalemie Port, Kigoma, Dar es Salaam, and Tanga before being exported abroad,” he said.

Furthermore, Mr Poyo said the fourth ship, built at Karema Port in Katavi Region, was launched into the water for the first time after construction was completed.

He added that farmers will also benefit from transporting agricultural products, and employment will be created for Tanzanians, especially sailors, with each ship requiring at least 15 crew members.

Additionally, shipping, cargo loading, port services, and small businesses surrounding the port will advance significantly.

“The construction of these ships arose from the government opening investment opportunities. It has created opportunities for youth, residents of Karema and neighbouring areas, and this has become an economic gateway for our country and citizens,” said Mr Poyo.

“Currently, we have the SGR railway; truck owners will benefit by collecting cargo from this port and increasing freight volumes,” he added.

He said that so far more than 10,000 tonnes of cargo have been handled at the port, which has been modernised to receive ships up to 150 metres in length.

Regarding farmers and traders, Mr Poyo said it will simplify the transport of products to major regional and international markets, increase product value, expand markets, and raise income for residents of Katavi Region and neighbouring areas such as Kigoma and Rukwa.

Employees of the Tanzania Ports Authority, representatives of Gold Voyage Logistics Limited, and TASAC officials witnessed the ship being launched.

On May 12, 2025, Transport Deputy Minister, Mr David Kihenzile, visited Karema to inspect the construction, saying it will benefit Tanzania, as cargo transport from Kigoma Port will use existing metre-gauge railway (MGR) and standard-gauge railway (SGR) infrastructure to Dar es Salaam and Tanga.

“We are connected to the sea; you can see we are in a strategic location. This company builds these ships, mines various minerals in the DRC, and this is an opportunity for us as they will export through the port,” said Mr Kihenzile.

He added that the government’s major task is ensuring ports, central rail infrastructure, the modern SGR, and the passenger terminal at Kigoma Airport are improved so that the transport sector is efficient and not a barrier for citizens and investors.

Mr Kihenzile said when the central railway from Tabora–Mpanda to Karema is completed, it will ease cargo transport from the port to Dar es Salaam, and government SGR goals will spread nationwide under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Ankola Shipyard Co. Ltd Human Resources Manager, Mr Mohammed Chande, said the project began in April 2025 and is expected to be completed in July 2026, with all ships now launched.

“The project has opened the pathway and economic gateway for Lake Tanganyika. We are grateful for the cooperation from the government and TPA that enabled timely completion,” he said.

He added that youth employment opportunities have been created since the project began, as many gained skills and the nation benefited.

Regarding challenges, Mr Chande said weather changes were encountered during implementation, but these were overcome.

Some residents have praised the completion of the ships, saying their agricultural, fishing and livestock activities will now have access to domestic and international markets with reliable transport.