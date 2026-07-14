Heavy-handed revenue enforcement a threat to Congo mining sector, warns president

Kinshasa. Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi ​has ordered state revenue agencies to refrain from heavy-handed enforcement operations against mining ‌companies, warning that excessive measures could dent investor confidence, cabinet minutes showed.

Tshisekedi's order reflects efforts by Democratic Republic of Congo to generate more state revenue from its vast mineral wealth without spooking investors in the ​copper and cobalt sector - a pillar of the country's economy.

Congo, the world's leading cobalt producer ​and second-largest copper supplier, has intensified scrutiny of mining companies in recent ⁠years.

In 2025, the state auditor alleged that several major miners, including China's CMOC and commodities ​giant Glencore underreported billions of dollars in revenue, potentially reducing their mandatory contributions to government development funds, ​an allegation the companies denied.

Last week, Congolese tax authorities shut down Glencore's local offices as part of a tax dispute.

Glencore reiterated on Monday that it is engaging with authorities, while disputing any wrongdoing.

Dialogue and conciliation

Tshisekedi told ​a cabinet meeting on Friday that recurring bank account seizures, asset freezes and other unpredictable ​fiscal charges were undermining the sector's competitiveness and increasing operating costs for mining firms, according to minutes of ‌the ⁠meeting seen by Reuters on Monday.

He instructed the economy, finance and mines ministries, along with revenue agencies, to ensure enforcement actions are legally justified and used only as exceptional measures, the minutes showed.

Authorities should instead prioritise dialogue, notification and conciliation mechanisms provided under the law, the president ​said.

It was not immediately ​clear whether Tshisekedi's directive ⁠was linked to the dispute with Glencore. The presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Our ambition remains to build a ​competitive, transparent mining sector that creates sustainable value. That requires a ​stable legal ⁠environment, predictable administrative decisions and permanent dialogue between the state and economic operators," Tshisekedi told Friday's meeting.

In a separate directive, he ordered the immediate removal of soldiers and police officers illegally present on ⁠mining ​sites, saying such practices fuel fraud, smuggling and insecurity while ​damaging the country's image among investors.