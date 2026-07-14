Samia defends Tanzania's human rights commitment

Arusha. President Hassan has defended Tanzania's human rights record, dismissing international criticism as part of a broader campaign to undermine the progress of developing countries.

Speaking at the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Association of Government Solicitors and Legal Officers in Arusha on Monday, July 13, 2026, President Hassan said Tanzania remained committed to regional and international human rights standards and had established legal mechanisms to protect citizens' rights.

"I want to remind the world and our people that Tanzania has a strong record of respecting human rights," she said.

The President noted that the Bill of Rights was incorporated into the Union Constitution in 1984 and has since been strengthened through various laws. She said citizens who believe their rights have been violated have the right to seek justice through the courts.

"We have provided an opportunity for citizens to demand and defend their rights through the judiciary," she said.

President Hassan also pointed to Tanzania's hosting of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights in Arusha as evidence of the country's long-standing commitment to promoting and protecting human rights.

She argued that some external actors deliberately promote negative narratives to weaken developing countries economically and politically.

Using a proverb, she said critics sought to "give a dog a bad name in order to hang it", insisting that Tanzania should not be judged on what she described as misleading narratives.

"Tanzania is doing well on human rights," she said.

The President stressed, however, that respect for human rights does not place anyone above the law.

"No one is above our laws. Anyone who breaks the law will be dealt with," she said, adding that the rule of law remained a cornerstone of her administration.

She further urged government lawyers, whom she described as "soldiers of the pen", to safeguard the country's sovereignty by providing sound legal advice, preventing disputes and ensuring Tanzania's interests are protected in international agreements.

"A government solicitor is not measured only by the cases won, but also by the disputes prevented, the public funds saved and the mistakes avoided before they cost the nation," she said.

Earlier, the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Homera, said the government would continue working with stakeholders to review laws requiring reform to support the implementation of Vision 2050.

Attorney General Hamza Johari said professional associations should contribute to the government's development agenda by providing constructive legal support.

The President of the Government Lawyers Association, Bavoo Anatory, said the government had saved Sh969.3 billion and Sh1.9 trillion through successful litigation and negotiated settlements.

He said 565 civil cases, both domestic and international, had been concluded, while 18 arbitration disputes were resolved through out-of-court settlements.