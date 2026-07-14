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US to block citizens in Congo from immediate travel home, citing Ebola

A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands near an ambulance at the Ebola Virus Disease Treatment Center at the Bunia General Reference Hospital in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Washington. The Trump administration on Monday said it is blocking American citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo from traveling to ​the US on commercial flights, according to a White House official.

The ‌order, which is being taken under a transportation authority known as Title 49, will place US citizens in Congo or those who have recently left on a “do-not-board” list ​until they have spent at least 21 days in a third ​country, the person said.

The new restrictions come amid a widening Ebola ⁠outbreak, which has spread to a number of provinces within Congo. The ​number of confirmed Ebola cases across the country had risen to 1,926, including ​702 deaths, official data showed late on Sunday.

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The often fatal viral disease spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected people or animals and causes symptoms that can ​include high fever, vomiting and internal and external bleeding.

Some two dozen Americans ​were set to board flights to the US on Tuesday after having traveled to Congo, ‌according ⁠to the US official, who said the State Department would support them and others affected during the waiting period.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed an order citing increased Ebola ​risks, including the ​spread of the ⁠virus to just hours outside of Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday ​that a US citizen working for a humanitarian organization ​in Congo ⁠had tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus; one American infected in Congo was admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital in Germany early on Monday, officials said.

Another ⁠American, identified ​by the Serge Christian mission organization as ​Dr. Peter Stafford, had contracted Ebola and had been brought to Germany for treatment, the CDC ​said in May.

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