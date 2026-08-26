Kenya Airways to reveal potential new investors as losses deepen

Nairobi. Kenya Airways (KQNA.NR), opens new tab will disclose details of potential new investors within weeks, its chairman said, as the loss-making carrier seeks fresh capital to ​ease debt pressure, restore grounded aircraft and fund its turnaround plan.

"We ‌have received interests from local and international investors who will inject both capital and other resources into KQ," Chairman Kiprono Kittony told reporters on Tuesday.

The planned announcement comes as ​the airline confronts soaring fuel costs, aircraft maintenance delays and a ​shortage of spare parts, which have constrained capacity despite strong passenger ⁠demand.

Kenya Airways reported a pre-tax loss of 15.92 billion shillings ($123 million) for ​the first half of 2026, compared with a loss of 12.17 billion shillings ​in the same period last year.

On Wednesday last week, the carrier said fuel costs had risen 72 percent in the first half of 2026 due to the Middle East conflict, with ​fuel accounting for as much as half of its total costs. The ​conflict had also delayed deliveries of spare parts and maintenance services, the airline said.

Kittony told ‌local ⁠broadcaster Citizen TV late on Tuesday that the airline had received interest from investors in the United States, China, South Africa and Singapore, but would run a transparent process because it is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

"We ​are confident that we ​shall achieve both ⁠a capital-raise partner and a strategic partner from the aviation industry," Kittony said.

He said a key part of the ​restructuring plan would be cleaning up the airline's balance ​sheet, including ⁠the possible conversion into equity of principal debt owed to the Kenyan government and a consortium of local banks.

The government is Kenya Airways' largest shareholder.