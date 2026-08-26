Samia accepts VP Nchimbi’s resignation ahead of planned transition

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has accepted the resignation of Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, hours after receiving his official request, with the State House confirming that constitutional processes to appoint a successor will follow.

A statement issued on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, by Chief Secretary Ambassador Moses Kusiluka, confirmed the development.

“President Samia has received the resignation letter from the Vice-President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Ambassador Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, effective September 4, 2026. Her Excellency the President has approved the request,” stated the Chief Secretary.

News of Dr Nchimbi requesting to step down from September 4 had earlier circulated widely on social media platforms.

In his statement, Dr Nchimbi noted: “I am fully convinced that the President desires changes, hence my decision to fulfill my pledge.”

The former CCM Secretary-General steps down 295 days after taking office on November 3, 2025.

He served as President Hassan’s running mate during the October 29, 2025 General Election.

“I shall resign as Vice-President in accordance with Article 50 (2) (c) alongside Article 149 (2) of the Constitution, effective September 4, 2026,” explained Dr Nchimbi.

He recalled pledging on August 27, 2025, to serve the President and the nation faithfully.

“I assured her that should she ever require a different Vice-President, I would step aside. I am satisfied she desires changes, and I am fulfilling my word,” added the 54-year-old leader.