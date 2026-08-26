Suspect in Chanika newborn theft dies

Dar es Salaam. A woman accused of stealing a newborn at Chanika Nguvu Kazi Health Centre in Ilala District has died, local sources have confirmed.

A resident of Kigogo kwa Rais in Pugu Ward, Ms Veronica Maziku, allegedly abducted the child on July 6, 2026, whilst the mother was attending a vaccination clinic.

However, the infant was recovered on Monday, August 24, after Ms Maziku’s relatives surrendered the child to Chanika Police Station.

Officers subsequently reunited the baby with her parents, who reside in Chanika Masantula.

The suspect’s sister, Ms Alice Maziku, confirmed the death of the suspect late on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

"Yes, she has indeed died, and her body is kept at Chanika Hospital," said her sister, Ms Alice Maziku, before abruptly hanging up the phone.

Contacted for clarification, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro was caught unaware of the development.