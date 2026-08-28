Kenya police fire tear gas to disperse traders protesting import duty hike

Nairobi. Kenyan police fired tear gas on Friday to disperse small-scale traders protesting an increase in import duties, as hundreds of businesses closed in central Nairobi.

The demonstrations followed a decision by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to raise the minimum customs benchmark for consolidated 40-foot containers from KSh2.5 million to KSh3.2 million (about Sh65.4 million).

KRA said the new measure, effective August 20, was introduced to curb under-declaration and undervaluation of imports, which it said disadvantages compliant businesses and local manufacturers.

Traders, however, argue that the change will increase the cost of clearing goods and put additional pressure on small businesses that depend on consolidated shipments to keep import costs down.

“We are standing for our citizenship and our right to do business and build our future,” trader Muturi Kariuki said during the protests.

Some traders closed their shops deliberately as part of the demonstration, while others said they shut down because of safety concerns.