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Kenya police fire tear gas to disperse traders protesting import duty hike

 A demonstrator throws away a tear gas canister as traders hold a protest over a new Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs valuation benchmark in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, August 28, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Nairobi. Kenyan police fired tear gas on Friday to disperse small-scale traders protesting an increase in import duties, as hundreds of businesses closed in central Nairobi.

The demonstrations followed a decision by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to raise the minimum customs benchmark for consolidated 40-foot containers from KSh2.5 million to KSh3.2 million (about Sh65.4 million).

KRA said the new measure, effective August 20, was introduced to curb under-declaration and undervaluation of imports, which it said disadvantages compliant businesses and local manufacturers.

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Traders, however, argue that the change will increase the cost of clearing goods and put additional pressure on small businesses that depend on consolidated shipments to keep import costs down.

“We are standing for our citizenship and our right to do business and build our future,” trader Muturi Kariuki said during the protests.

Some traders closed their shops deliberately as part of the demonstration, while others said they shut down because of safety concerns.

KRA stressed that the KSh3.2 million (about Sh65.4 million) figure is a minimum reference point, not a fixed value for every container. Importers whose goods are worth more must declare their actual value and pay the applicable duties.

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