Juba. ‎At least 49 people were killed and 33 wounded in South Sudan after armed ​cattle raiders from Unity State in the country's ‌north attacked a community of herders in neighbouring Warrap State at dawn on Thursday, officials said.

• Inter-tribal and inter-communal ​violence is common in South Sudan, where ​herders compete with each other for scarce grazing ⁠lands and water for their cattle. An abundance ​of guns in civilian hands in the country exacerbates ​the violence.

• The deadly raid in Warrap State started at about 5 a.m. local time on Thursday when assailants from Unity ​State and others carried out "a brutal attack" on ​a camp of cattle herders in Tonj North county, the ‌state's ⁠information minister, William Wol Mayom Bol, said in a statement.

‎• He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and appealed "for restraint as the two state governments ​establish cooperation ​to bring ⁠culprits to book".

‎• Unity State's information minister, Nyakenya Johannes, told Reuters the attackers were ​not all from Unity, but added that ​state ⁠officials were working hard to ensure peaceful co-existence between communities in both regions.