Ndejembi wins unanimous backing to succeed Nchimbi as Vice President

Ndejembi wins unanimous backing to succeed Nchimbi as Vice President

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By  Juma Issihaka

News Reporter

Mwananchi Communicatinons Ltd

Dodoma. Parliament on Friday unanimously approved Deogratius Ndejembi as Tanzania’s new Vice President, with all 324 lawmakers who voted backing his appointment.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan nominated Mr Ndejembi to succeed Emmanuel Nchimbi, who resigned from the position on August 25, 2026.

The approval was conducted in Parliament in Dodoma, with 324 MPs voting in favour. There were no votes against or spoilt ballots.

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In his acceptance speech after the vote, Mr Ndejembi said his performance would not be measured by his age, but by his loyalty to President Hassan, integrity in serving Tanzanians and commitment to carrying out assignments given to him by the Head of State.

“I will strive, with great humility, to help the President serve as a link to all Tanzanians, according to her wishes, because I work under President Samia Suluhu Hassan,” he said.

Mr Ndejembi said his appointment demonstrated CCM’s commitment to nurturing young people to take up leadership roles in the country.

He said he was born and raised within CCM, where he had held various positions before joining the Government.

He pledged to serve all Tanzanians regardless of their political affiliation, saying the Vice President’s office was not exclusively for CCM members.

Mr Ndejembi also thanked Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba for mentoring him while he served under him and pledged to work closely with him.

He further promised to remain accessible to residents of Chamwino, whom he represents in Parliament, and called for unity to ensure Tanzanians benefit from Government development projects.

His elevation to the position of Vice President means that a by-election will have to be conducted to fill the vacant post a lagislator for Chamwino Constituency.

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