Ndejembi wins unanimous backing to succeed Nchimbi as Vice President

In his acceptance speech after the vote, Mr Ndejembi said his performance would not be measured by his age, but by his loyalty to President Hassan, integrity in serving Tanzanians and commitment to carrying out assignments given to him by the Head of State.
“I will strive, with great humility, to help the President serve as a link to all Tanzanians, according to her wishes, because I work under President Samia Suluhu Hassan,” he said.
Mr Ndejembi said his appointment demonstrated CCM’s commitment to nurturing young people to take up leadership roles in the country.
He said he was born and raised within CCM, where he had held various positions before joining the Government.
He pledged to serve all Tanzanians regardless of their political affiliation, saying the Vice President’s office was not exclusively for CCM members.
Mr Ndejembi also thanked Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba for mentoring him while he served under him and pledged to work closely with him.
He further promised to remain accessible to residents of Chamwino, whom he represents in Parliament, and called for unity to ensure Tanzanians benefit from Government development projects.
His elevation to the position of Vice President means that a by-election will have to be conducted to fill the vacant post a lagislator for Chamwino Constituency.