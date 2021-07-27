Koffi Olomide joins new political party

Koffi Olomide has become a member of the Alliance des Forces democratiques du Congo (AFDC) political party.

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Koffi Olomide has become a member of the Alliance des Forces democratiques du Congo (AFDC) political party.

The king of Rumba, whose real name is Antoine Agbepa Mumba, is not the first musician to become a member of AFDC.

Noel Ngiama Makanda, known professionally as Werrason, joined the same party and contested in the legislative elections of 2018. He was not elected.

The leader of the AFDC party is Bahati Lukwebo, the current president of the Senate. Lukwebo defected from Joseph Kabila's camp.

This is not Olomide's first attempt at politics. A few years ago, he joined PPRD party.

The musician has previously shown interest in contesting for a senate seat and occasionally speaks on political and security issues in his country.

Advertisement

Olomide, 65, is still active in his music career and continues to perform in the DRC, Africa and even on European stages.

He will perform in Paris, France in November.



