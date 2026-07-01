Over 900 arrested in South Africa during anti-immigrant protests

Johannesburg. South African police have arrested more than 900 people during nationwide anti-immigrant protests that were largely peaceful but turned violent in some areas, authorities said.

Police said 108 of the 120 protests held across the country passed without incident, while 12 required intervention as isolated cases of violence and looting were reported.

Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili said the arrests were linked to a range of offences, including immigration violations, public violence, harbouring undocumented migrants and robbery.

In Johannesburg’s Alexandra township, one person was shot dead during looting at informal shops known as spaza shops, which are often owned by foreign nationals.

Police also confirmed that reinforcements were deployed in five of South Africa’s nine provinces, while soldiers were sent to parts of Johannesburg, including Hillbrow, where two people were injured in a shooting.

In Durban, police opened an inquest after a foreign national reportedly died after falling from the eighth floor of a building on the eve of the protests. Authorities said he is believed to have jumped in fear during the unrest.

The demonstrations were organised to coincide with a deadline issued by an anti-immigrant movement calling for undocumented migrants to leave the country.