Turning Africa’s mineral wealth into national economic opportunity

By strengthening local content, Tanzania is demonstrating how African mining jurisdictions should move beyond extracting minerals to building domestic enterprises, jobs, professional capabilities and resilient supply chains around the mineral economy.

Africa’s mining sector has entered an important era. Demand for critical minerals (including copper, cobalt, lithium, graphite, manganese, nickel and rare earth elements) is accelerating as the global economy transitions towards renewable energy, electric mobility, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies.

But the central development question for African governments is increasingly not about how much mineral wealth is extracted, it is now about how much economic value remains in Africa after extraction?

Tanzania’s latest local-content measures provide an interesting example of how the African government can deliberately expand opportunities for citizens and locally owned enterprises while maintaining mining as an attractive destination for responsible investment.

What is local content in mining and why does it matter?

Local content is the deliberate participation of domestic citizens and businesses in the mining value chain through employment, procurement, ownership, manufacturing, professional services, technology transfer, skills development and investment.

By a mining local-content regime we do not mean forcing miners to buy locally at any cost. Rather, we mean creating a structured approach through which domestic associations, individuals and enterprises progressively acquire the capacity, capital, technology, standards and experience required to participate and later compete internationally.

The economic logic is far-reaching. When a mine purchases locally manufactured goods, hires African professionals, contracts domestic engineering companies, uses local and continental financial and insurance services, and develops local suppliers, mining expenditure circulates through the wider economy. It generates secondary employment, tax revenues, business investment, skills and industrial capability.

In effect, local content converts mining from an enclave industry into an economic ecosystem.

Tanzania is an emerging example. Figures presented by Minerals minister Anthony Mavunde to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals in Dodoma last week illustrate the scale of this opportunity.

Through the United Republic of Tanzania Government’s local-content framework, 20 categories of goods and services have been reserved for Tanzanian companies, requiring them to be supplied by Tanzanians or companies that are 100 percent Tanzanian-owned. This represents an important shift from simply encouraging local participation towards deliberately creating protected entry points through which domestic enterprises can establish themselves within the mining supply chain.

Tanzania is simply putting to law what it has been practising, and the results are significant.

As of June 2026, mining operations had generated 20,421 jobs, of which 19,690 (approximately 94 percent) were held by Tanzanians. In procurement, mining companies spent approximately Sh5.2 trillion on goods and services. Of this amount, Sh4.4 trillion, or 86 percent, was spent with Tanzanian companies, while approximately Sh727.2 billion, equivalent to 14 percent, went to foreign companies.

These figures demonstrate an important principle: local content is a measurable economic-performance instrument rather than simply a regulatory statement.

The next frontier MUST be moving from procurement to industrial capability.

A strong African local-content policy should progressively move from “buy local” to “build local.” It must encourage Tanzanian and African enterprises to manufacture mining inputs, provide specialised engineering and maintenance, develop technology, manage logistics, deliver environmental services and supply sophisticated professional services.

Mining companies should therefore be required to maintain structured supplier-development programmes. These should include technical certification, occupational health and safety, quality management, financial management, digital procurement, environmental and social standards, corporate governance and access to working capital.

One particularly important aspect is the opportunity of development of an African risk-management and insurance architecture and capacity.

Mining projects face complex risks involving property damage, business interruption, environmental liabilities, construction, marine cargo, political risks, cyber threats, occupational incidents and supply-chain disruption. Africa’s mining local-content policy should therefore recognise risk advisory, insurance brokerage, risk engineering, claims management, actuarial services and insurance underwriting as legitimate components of the mining value chain.

Where domestic insurers and brokers have the required capital and technical capability, mining companies should maximise local participation. Where risks exceed domestic capacity, international markets should complement (not replace) local expertise.

Local economic participation and responsible mining must also reach communities surrounding mining operations.

Tanzania’s Sh25.4 billion in corporate social responsibility expenditure during 2025/26 demonstrates the scale of investment that can be directed towards development in mining-affected councils.

The next evolution is to connect community investment with long-term economic empowerment: vocational training, local enterprise development, environmental and agricultural value chains, infrastructure, health, education and access to finance.

The African lesson is in Tanzania’s experience. It offers a broader African lesson: successful local content requires clear rules, measurable targets, credible enforcement, supplier development and continuous investment in domestic capability.

The ultimate measure should never be the number of contracts awarded to local companies. It should be whether those companies become more productive, employ more locals, acquire technology, manufacture more goods, retain more value domestically and eventually compete beyond the mining sector.

Tanzania’s direction demonstrates what is possible when government deliberately creates space for citizens and domestic enterprises to participate. The opportunity now is to deepen that participation, raise standards, build competitive African suppliers and connect national initiatives into regional value chains.