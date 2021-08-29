President Samia kicks off recording of 'Royal Tour' documentary

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has kicked off the recording of a documentary titled 'Royal Tour'.

The recording of the documentary that is meant to promote Tanzania internationally started on August 28, 2021 in Zanzibar where the President is on an official visit.

According to a statement released on Sunday, August 29, 2021 by Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu the head of state will show visitors different attractions.

The documentary will be recorded under the Chairman of the President's committee to coordinate the plan to promote Tanzania internationally who is the permanent secretary in the ministry of Information, Culture, arts and Sports, DrHassan Abbas.

“The president will show visitors different tourism, investments, arts and cultural attractions available in the country,” reads part of the statement.

A royal tour is when members of the Royal Family go on an official visit – also known as a state visit – overseas, touring as many locations as they can make time for and visiting officials and the locals.

Royal tours are intended to strengthen relationships with the visited countries as well as inspire policy changes.