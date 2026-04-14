Somalia kills 27 al-Shabaab fighters in joint operation

Al-Shabaab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Somalia’s defence ministry has said its armed forces, working with regional security teams and international partners, have killed 27 al-Shabaab militants in a military operation in the semi-autonomous Jubbaland state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said the operation, supported by air strikes, targeted militant strongholds in Lower Jubba and Middle Jubba regions. However, it did not name the international partners involved.

Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group, has waged an insurgency in Somalia for more than two decades, seeking to overthrow the central government and impose its strict interpretation of Sharia law.

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The United States military has in the past carried out air strikes in support of Somali forces as part of efforts to weaken the group.

According to the defence ministry, the latest operation resulted in the seizure of weapons and landmines, with several key members of the group among those killed.

Despite ongoing efforts, including support from an African Union peacekeeping mission, al-Shabaab continues to control large parts of rural Somalia and remains capable of carrying out attacks in major towns and cities.

The development highlights the continued security challenges facing Somalia, even as authorities intensify operations to dismantle the militant network.

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