Cape Verde want to showcase their country, and compete, says Bubista

Atlanta. Cape Verde begin their first-ever World Cup adventure with a Group H clash against European champions Spain, and manager Bubista said he wants his team to not only ​enjoy the tournament and show their country to the world, but also to ‌compete.

The debutantes could not have asked for a much more difficult start as they take on one of the tournament's favourites on Monday, but Cape Verde are determined to make the most of the opportunity.

"We've been discussing ​how much we want to enjoy the match and the World Cup," Bubista told ​reporters on Sunday.

"We've already said that our qualification for the World Cup ⁠means more than just football. It's a cultural, a musical achievement.

"We want to display our ​country, so it's an amazing opportunity to be able to show our country to the world. ​We are very much happy to face Spain in our opener. It's a wonderful start. This is a dream coming true."

For Bubista, showcasing his nation's identity is the most important thing in a group which also contains Saudi ​Arabia and Uruguay.

"We want to show everything we've prepared for during the qualification period. We want ​to compete and bring our identity," he said.

"Being able to play these three matches that we have in ‌this ⁠group stage with courage and determination showing to the world who we are as a team, but also as a country.

"When we mention our identity, we are actually talking about who we are as a people. We like challenges and difficulties because we like overcoming difficulties. Our ​flag will be flying, ​that is the main ⁠thing, among the flags of the strongest teams in the world."

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente spoke of Cape Verde in his press conference ​earlier on Sunday, and said they could be one of the ​teams capable ⁠of springing a surprise, and Bubista made clear they are not going to roll over for anyone.

"We didn't come here just to take part, we came here to compete, and that is clear ⁠for our ​team," Bubista said.