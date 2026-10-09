South African judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo. South African judge Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, 85, has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday.

The committee said Ms Pillay had held states and national leaders accountable, offered hope to victims of violence and conflict, and demonstrated a strong moral compass throughout her career.

“A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time,” the committee said.

Ms Pillay chaired the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which concluded last year that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel dismissed the report as “scandalous”.

The award is the fifth Nobel Prize to be announced this week, following the prizes for literature, chemistry, physics and medicine. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.