South African Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of COVID-19 complications

Johannesburg. South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, died Thursday at the age of 62 from complications related to COVID-19, the country’s presidency announced on Thursday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described Mthembu as a “much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss,” Ramaphosa said.

Mthembu revealed that he had become infected with the virus ten days ago, announcing at the time that he was “showing some symptoms.”

The late minister played a prominent role in South Africa’s coronavirus response, taking responsibility for communicating government messaging on the pandemic to the public.

Mthembu was the fourth cabinet-level official known to have contracted the deadly virus since it was first detected in country in March of last year.

South Africa is by far the coronavirus-stricken country on the continent, with nearly 1.4 million confirmed infections and almost 39,000 recorded COVID-19 deaths.

John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance, which is the opposition party in South Africa, said he was "devastated" to learn about the minister's passing.

"Was such an honour to serve alongside this true South African patriot. Condolences to his family and friends and the colleagues in his party," he said in a tweet.

As of Wednesday South Africa's Department of Health reported 1,369,426 cases of Covid-19 and 38,854 deaths.

Ramaphosa extended coronavirus restrictions in the country on January 11, citing a "massive increase" in Covid-19 cases driven by a variant discovered there last year.

In addition to extending the existing measures, Ramaphosa announced that 20 land borders will be closed until February 15.

Mthembu was an anti-apartheid activist who first became involved in politics in the 1970s.

He was harassed and intimidated by apartheid police and during the Bethal terrorism trial was charged with sabotage, treason and terrorism, but was acquitted, according to South African presidency website.