Tunisia President Kais Saied extends curfew hours

Tunisian President Kais Saied extended the hours of night curfew across the country from 7pm to 6am local time between July 26 and August 27, the presidency said in a statement on Monday. "The President issued a decree imposing the ban ... with the exception of urgent cases and people who work at night," the statement said.

By Xinhua More by this Author

Tunisian President Kais Saied extended the hours of night curfew across the country from 7pm to 6am local time between July 26 and August 27, the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

"The President issued a decree imposing the ban ... with the exception of urgent cases and people who work at night," the statement said.

This decree prohibits the movement of people and vehicles between cities during the curfew, except for essential emergencies or for urgent health reasons.

"Any gathering of more than three people on public roads is also prohibited," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Saied issued another decree on the suspension of work in central administrations, external services, local communities and public administrative institutions for two days, starting from July 27.

Administrations offering online services are responsible for ensuring the continuity of work.

Advertisement

This decision "does not involve the internal security forces, the army, customs agents as well as employees operating public health establishments," it added.