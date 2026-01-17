Museveni declared winner of Uganda election, extending rule beyond 40 years

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has been declared the winner of the January 15, 2026 General Election, extending his grip on power to more than four decades.

Mr Museveni, who first took office in 1986 after leading a five-year guerrilla war, was announced the victor on Saturday following tightly contested polls conducted amid a nationwide internet shutdown.

Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama said the 81-year-old secured 7,944,772 votes, equivalent to 71.61 percent of all valid ballots cast.

According to Justice Byabakama, a total of 11,366,201 voters participated in the election, translating to a voter turnout of 52.5 percent.

Mr Museveni’s main rival, National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, garnered 2,741,238 votes, representing 24.72 percent of the total vote.

The announcement came amid reports of heightened tension in parts of the country, with at least 12 people reportedly killed in election-related violence in Kampala and central Uganda.

Mr Kyagulanyi has rejected the results, describing them as fraudulent. He also said he went into hiding after security forces raided his home on Friday night.

In a statement shared on X on Saturday, Mr Kyagulanyi said he managed to flee his residence in Magere, Wakiso District, after learning that security operatives were searching for him.

“Last night was very difficult at our home in Magere. The military and police raided us, switched off the power and cut off some of our CCTV cameras. There were helicopters hovering overhead. I want to confirm that I managed to escape. Currently, I am not at home, although my wife and other family members remain under house arrest,” Mr Kyagulanyi said in a statement posted on X.

He said he was aware that security operatives were searching for him and that he was taking measures to remain safe.

“I understand there has been great concern and speculation regarding my whereabouts. Please understand this is happening in the context of a nationwide internet shutdown. Given the commotion at our home and the restriction of access to the area, neighbours concluded that we had been abducted and spread the news,” he added.

The musician-turned-politician accused the military of taking over the election and described the results announced by the Electoral Commission as fraudulent.

“I reiterate our complete rejection of the results being announced by Mr Byabakama. Beyond ballot stuffing, the military takeover of the election, the detention of our leaders and polling officials, and other electoral offences, these results have no legitimacy,” he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi also condemned the killing of citizens who, he said, attempted to peacefully protest.

“The people of Uganda have the right to defend their sovereign right to choose their leaders. What we are witnessing is criminality in broad daylight,” he added.

He further alleged that opposition candidates were being targeted in several constituencies, even where they had clear evidence of victory.





Mr Kyagulanyi’s whereabouts had earlier become the subject of public speculation, with some reports claiming he had been arrested and airlifted from his home in a military helicopter.

According to the Electoral Commission, 21,649,067 Ugandans were registered to vote across 50,739 polling stations in the January 15, 2026 election, widely seen as a test of President Museveni’s grip on power as he sought to extend his rule into a fifth decade.

Voting was delayed in several parts of the country due to faulty Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVKs), alongside an internet shutdown that opposition candidates said raised concerns over ballot stuffing and the arrest of polling officials and senior leaders.

Six other candidates also contested the race, including James Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), who garnered 209,039 votes; Frank Bulira Kabinga of the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP), who received 45,959 votes; and Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP), who secured 33,440 votes.