Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says he is in hiding after security raid

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader and opposition presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, says he is in hiding after escaping a night raid by security forces at his home in Magere, Wakiso District, Uganda.

Mr Kyagulanyi said military and police officers stormed his residence, switched off electricity and disabled some CCTV cameras, while helicopters hovered overhead.

His whereabouts have been the subject of widespread public speculation following conflicting reports suggesting he had been arrested and flown out in a military helicopter.

However, in a statement posted on X, Mr Kyagulanyi said he managed to escape and is now staying at an undisclosed location, although his wife and other family members remain confined at home.

“Last night was very difficult at our home in Magere. The military and police raided us, switched off power and cut off some of our CCTV cameras. There were helicopters hovering overhead. I managed to escape from them. Currently, I am not at home, although my wife and other family members remain under house arrest,” he said.

He added that security operatives were actively searching for him and that communication challenges were worsened by a nationwide internet shutdown.

“Given the commotion at our house and the fact that no one is allowed to access it, our neighbours concluded that we had been abducted and spread the news,” he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi, a musician-turned-politician, has rejected provisional presidential election results announced by Uganda’s Electoral Commission, accusing authorities of electoral malpractice, intimidation and violence.

“I reiterate our complete rejection of the results being announced. In addition to ballot stuffing, military interference, the detention of our leaders and polling officials, and other electoral offences, these results have no credibility,” he said.

He also accused security forces of using excessive force against citizens protesting the election outcome.

“We condemn the killing of citizens who have attempted to peacefully demonstrate. Ugandans have the right to protest in defence of their sovereign right to choose their leaders,” he added.

Mr Kyagulanyi further claimed that NUP candidates were being targeted even in constituencies where the party says it has clear evidence of victory.