UN sends emergency funds and staff to tackle Congo Ebola crisis

Geneva. The United Nations is releasing around $60 ​million from an emergency fund ‌to help contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic ​Republic of Congo and ​deploying more staff, its ⁠aid chief said on ​Friday.

"We need to get ahead ​of this Ebola outbreak," said Tom Fletcher on X. "These are tough ​operating environments for ​lifesaving work. We face conflict and ‌high ⁠population movement."

Experts believe the of the virus - for which there is no ​vaccine - ​circulated undetected ⁠for around two months in Congo's ​Ituri province before being ​identified ⁠last week.