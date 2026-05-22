UN sends emergency funds and staff to tackle Congo Ebola crisis

A healthcare worker at the Bunia General Referral Hospital following a resurgence of Ebola involving the Bundibugyo strain, a rarer variant of the virus with no approved vaccine currently available, in Bunia, Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo May 21, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Geneva. The United Nations is releasing around $60 ​million from an emergency fund ‌to help contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic ​Republic of Congo and ​deploying more staff, its ⁠aid chief said on ​Friday.

"We need to get ahead ​of this Ebola outbreak," said Tom Fletcher on X. "These are tough ​operating environments for ​lifesaving work. We face conflict and ‌high ⁠population movement."

Experts believe the of the virus - for which there is no ​vaccine - ​circulated undetected ⁠for around two months in Congo's ​Ituri province before being ​identified ⁠last week.

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The outbreak has so far resulted in ⁠160 ​suspected deaths out ​of 670 suspected cases.

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