Kenyan public transport operators call off strike after government cuts diesel price

Nairobi. Kenyan public transport operators called off a strike that was due to resume next week after President William Ruto announced on Friday that the government would cut diesel prices by more than 4 percent.

Public transporters staged a two-day strike this week against the rise in fuel prices in the wake of the Iran war.

That brought economic activity in the capital Nairobi to a standstill, and devolved into clashes between protesters and police that left ⁠four people dead and about 30 injured.

Related East Africa News Kenya transport strike over fuel price hikes suspended for one week

In a televised speech on Friday, Ruto said he had directed that the cost of diesel be cut by 10 Kenyan shillings ($0.0772) per litre in the June-July pricing cycle to provide additional relief to consumers.

The government, which each month sets a maximum fuel retail price that marketing companies can charge customers, last week hiked diesel prices by 23.5 percent to 242.92 Kenyan shillings a litre for the May-June pricing cycle, but reduced them by 10 shillings on Monday in response to the strike.

Transport industry leaders, who stood with Ruto as he addressed the nation, called off next week's strike after he ⁠announced the further cut on Friday.

Ruto said his government had spent at least 28.1 billion Kenyan shillings to reduce fuel prices between April and June.

The additional cut will deal a further blow to Kenya's strained public finances. Kenya's total debt service reached 71.2 percent of ordinary revenue in the ⁠2024/25 fiscal year, up from 50 percent four years earlier.

Ruto, who is up for re-election in August 2027, has faced several rounds of protests about high living costs over the past three years. Nationwide demonstrations in 2024 forced him ⁠to withdraw $2.7 billion in proposed tax hikes.

He nevertheless said Kenya had been shielded from the worst of surging global crude prices by government-to-government fuel supply deals his government first struck with Middle Eastern governments ⁠in 2023.