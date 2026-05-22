Sir, relax… It was just dinner, not rights to my body and life

So let’s talk to the men for a second.

Calmly. Respectfully. Without anybody opening Excel sheets of “money I spent on her".

Some of you are out here acting like buying KFC automatically upgrades you to majority shareholder in somebody’s life.

It doesn’t.

There’s a mindset becoming way too normal lately: the belief that once a man pays for lunch, transport, seafood platters, Don Julio, vacations, or “soft life moments” for a woman, he has now unlocked premium access to her body, decisions, emotions, time, or future.

Sir. You bought dinner, not a human being.

Paying for Uber does not mean you now co-own her choices.

A birthday gift is not a blood covenant.

And one dramatic 'Dorime' entrance at the club does not suddenly make you managing director of Her Life Ltd.

Yet the speeches always sound the same:

“Nilikugharamia.”

“After all I did for you.”

“Nilikupeleka vacation.”

“Nikakupa soft life.”

And somehow every disagreement turns into a financial audit.

Suddenly the romance disappears, and now it’s, “According to our records, on March 14th I paid for a seafood platter and one Don Julio…”

Please.

That does not unlock free access to a woman’s body, obedience, or life.

We keep seeing disturbing stories of women harmed, attacked, stalked, or killed by partners or ex-partners who could not handle rejection, separation, or loss of control.

That is the part society keeps avoiding.

Because some people are not giving out of kindness. They are investing with expectations.

Quietly waiting for emotional returns like relationship shareholders.

And the moment things don’t go their way?

Now she “used him".

Now she’s "ungrateful".

Now rejection becomes a public lecture about male sacrifice and transaction history.

Meanwhile, nobody forced you to start behaving like a mobile loan app with emotional interest rates.

If your generosity comes with hidden terms and conditions, it is not generosity.

It is control wearing expensive cologne.

And social media has made it worse. Possessiveness is marketed as romance.

Jealousy becomes “protective behaviour". Obsession is called "passion".

A man acts controlling, aggressive, or emotionally unstable, and suddenly the comments say, “He loves hard.”

“At least he cares.”

“Protective king.”

No babe.

That is not romance.

That is somebody one argument away from becoming a crime documentary discussion topic.

We seriously need to retire the idea that money automatically creates emotional ownership. Because human beings are not investments.

You cannot spend money on someone then act shocked that they still have free will.

And yes, some women do entertain men they do not genuinely like for favours, trips, money, bundles, or vibes. That conversation is valid too.

But even then,

Disappointment does not justify punishment.

Rejection does not justify violence.

And heartbreak does not cancel somebody else’s humanity.

You are allowed to feel hurt.

You are allowed to walk away.

You are allowed to block, unfollow, and disappear peacefully. A woman can appreciate your effort and still leave.

She can enjoy your gifts and still say no.

She can thank you sincerely and still decide you are not her future.

Painful?

Yes.

Illegal?

No.