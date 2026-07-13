US citizen in Congo tests positive for Ebola virus, US CDC says

A US ​citizen working for a ‌humanitarian organization in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has ​tested positive for the ​Bundibugyo Ebola virus, the US CDC ⁠said on Friday.

UNICEF and ECHO send medical supplies to DRC to contain Ebola outbreak

UNICEF staff and airport workers receive an Echo humanitarian aircraft carrying medical supplies, personal protective equipment for the Ebola response at the Bunia National Airport in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 29, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab

The Centers ​for Disease Control and ​Prevention is working with the patient's employing organization, other federal agencies ​and partners in the ​DRC to help prevent further transmission ‌and ⁠identify high-risk contacts, it said.