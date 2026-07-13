Chalamila impressed by Yas innovations at Sabasaba

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila has commended telecommunications company Yas for expanding access to digital and financial services through innovative solutions showcased at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), popularly known as Sabasaba.

Mr Chalamila made the remarks after touring the Yas exhibition stand, where he was briefed by the company’s chief executive officer, Mr Pierre Bacara, on products and services aimed at improving the lives of Tanzanians.

During his recent visit to the Sabasaba Grounds along Kilwa Road, Mr Chalamila praised Yas for developing solutions that address community needs, saying the company’s innovations are improving access to digital connectivity, healthcare services, and financial inclusion.

“The wide range of solutions on display, including free eye screening, affordable smartphone financing, high-speed internet, and digital financial services, demonstrates how innovation can transform lives while supporting entrepreneurs, families, students, and businesses,” he said.

He encouraged Yas to continue investing in community-centred innovations, noting that technology-driven solutions are essential in addressing everyday challenges, improving livelihoods, and creating economic opportunities.

Mr Bacara explained that the company continues to invest in technology and customer-focused solutions to promote digital inclusion, financial empowerment, and improved connectivity for individuals, businesses, and institutions.

One of the major attractions at the Yas stand is a free eye screening service, which has attracted many visitors seeking professional examinations.

The initiative is part of the company’s efforts to support community health and provide value-added services during the annual trade exhibition.

Mr Bacara said Yas was also promoting an affordable smartphone ownership programme that enables customers to acquire smartphones and 5G routers through flexible financing arrangements, allowing more Tanzanians to access high-speed internet services without paying the full cost upfront.

Visitors are also being introduced to Yas Fiber, a high-speed internet service designed for homes, entrepreneurs, and businesses, supporting remote work, online learning, and business growth through reliable broadband connectivity.

For corporate customers, Yas Business is showcasing digital solutions tailored for enterprises, including connectivity, communication, and technology services to improve efficiency and productivity.

The company’s financial technology platform, Mixx, is also presenting digital financial services, including mobile money transactions, payments, and savings solutions designed to make financial services more accessible and convenient.





Mr Bacara said Yas remained committed to developing innovative products that respond to the changing needs of Tanzanians while supporting the country’s digital transformation agenda.

The 50th DITF has brought together hundreds of local and international exhibitors, offering businesses an opportunity to showcase products, engage customers, and strengthen partnerships.