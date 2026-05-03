US criticises Zambia for lack of engagement as $1 billion health deal stalls

Lusaka. The United States has criticised Zambia for failing to engage on a new health aid agreement governing more than $1 billion in US funding, saying ​repeated outreach from Washington had been ignored as an April 30 deadline ‌passed without a deal.

Outgoing US ambassador Michael Gonzales said the failure to finalise the memorandum of understanding (MOU) had left funding continuing on an ad hoc basis, without a coherent implementation plan ​for programmes covering HIV, malaria, maternal and child health and disease preparedness.

"Instead ​of continuing to languish without engagement, the actual funding under our Health ⁠MOU should have started this month," Gonzales said in remarks delivered on Thursday ​evening as he prepared to leave the post.

Health advocates have warned that the deal ​links the money to mining access and poses data-sharing risks. Gonzales rejected what he called "disgusting and patently false" allegations that Washington was threatening to withhold life-saving healthcare support "unless we get critical minerals."

Zambia's ​presidential spokesperson Clayson Hamasaka said the government would engage with Washington through diplomatic ​channels.

"We appreciate the support we have received from the U.S. and other countries...If there are any ‌concerns, ⁠we are open to dialogue but that should be done through laid down diplomatic channels," Hamasaka said in response to Gonzales' remarks.

The stalled deal has become a flashpoint after Washington earlier cut aid over the theft of donated medicines, underscoring governance ​concerns in Zambia's health ​system.

The agreement also ⁠requires about $340 million in co-financing from the Zambian government over the same period, according to a draft reviewed by Reuters.

Gonzales said ​Washington had faced "effectively zero substantive engagement" from Zambian officials since ​January, with ⁠calls going unanswered and meetings cancelled, preventing meaningful negotiations on future cooperation.

The agreement had been due to be signed in November but stalled after revised drafts were circulated.