US warns Uganda over General Muhoozi’s tweets, signals review of security ties

A senior U.S. senator has warned that Uganda’s General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni, has crossed a diplomatic line, prompting calls for a review of security and military cooperation between the two countries.

Senator Jim Risch, Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said General Muhoozi’s actions following Uganda’s disputed January 15, 2026, elections violated diplomatic protocol and could undermine bilateral relations.

“Commander @mkainerugaba has crossed a red line. The U.S. must now re-evaluate its security partnership with Uganda, including sanctions and military cooperation. Deleting tweets and issuing hollow apologies is not enough. We will not tolerate instability or recklessness that threatens American personnel, interests, and civilians in the region,” Risch said on his X account.

The senator described Uganda’s election as illegitimate, aimed solely at extending President Museveni’s rule for a seventh term. He contrasted Uganda’s poll with Tanzania’s recent elections, highlighting the heightened concern due to Uganda’s close security ties with the United States.

The warnings came shortly before General Muhoozi announced he would step back from social media after more than 11 years of activity. In his post, he said he intended to “fast and pray” for the country and focus on writing his autobiography.

Muhoozi had sparked international concern after making inflammatory posts on X, including claiming that Uganda’s security forces had killed 22 opposition members and suggesting that opposition leader Bobi Wine could be next. He also suspended all cooperation between the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the U.S. embassy in Kampala.

He later deleted the posts and issued an apology, asserting that bilateral ties with the United States remain intact. “I want to apologise to our great friends, the United States, for my earlier tweets. I had been misinformed. I have spoken with the U.S. Ambassador, and everything is okay. Military cooperation will continue as usual,” Muhoozi said.