Venezuelans and Cubans among deportees to Liberia under Trump deal

Monrovia. People deported by the US to Liberia will mostly hail from Latin American countries including Cuba and Venezuela, Liberia's information minister told Reuters, as authorities prepared to receive the first deportation flight on Thursday.
The West African nation announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to accept up to 1,200 third-country deportees from the US in the next 12 months, the latest of several deals the Trump administration has implemented on the continent to accelerate removals.
A government statement on Tuesday said the deportees would come from "African and Western Hemisphere countries", without specifying, while the State Department did not provide details on nationalities.