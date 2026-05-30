WHO chief rallies community in Congo's Ebola response, calls for more funding

The World Health Organisation chief on Saturday called on communities in the centre of the Congo's latest Ebola outbreak to ​play a central role in fighting the disease.

WHO Director-General Tedros ‌Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday to coordinate the response to the Ebola outbreak, for which 1,028 suspected cases had been recorded ​by Friday, according to Congolese authorities.

"The communities understand the ​problems better and they know the solution as well," WHO ⁠Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters after arriving in Bunia, ​the provincial capital of Ituri, a hotspot of the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

"Yes, ​the international community is involved, under the leadership of the government of DRC. At the same time, community ownership is important. That's why we are here ​to discuss with the community to see how the response is ​running and, if there are challenges, to help," Tedros said.

On arrival in Congo's ‌capital ⁠Kinshasa on Thursday, Tedros called for more international support for the Ebola response, saying the WHO had so far received only a third of its funding requirements.

French aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) on Saturday ​warned that the ​latest Ebola outbreak - ⁠the 17th since 1976 - was spreading at an unprecedented pace.

"Never before has an Ebola outbreak recorded ​so many cases so soon after its declaration," Alan ​Gonzalez, MSF ⁠deputy director of operations, said in a statement.