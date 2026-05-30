Salah heads Egypt World Cup squad, teen talent Abdel Karim earns call-Up

Cairo. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s talismanic winger, will head Egypt’s final squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America next month, coach Hossam Hassan said on Saturday.
The squad lineup featured few surprises, except for the inclusion of rising striker Hamza Abdel Karim. The 18-year-old is on loan from Egyptian giants Al Ahly to Barcelona Atletic, the reserve side of the La Liga champions.
Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, who scored eight goals in 36 appearances for his club this season, is expected to lead Egypt’s attack in the tournament.