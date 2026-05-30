Salah heads Egypt World Cup squad, teen talent Abdel Karim earns call-Up

Egypt's Mohamed Salah before taking his penalty during the penalty shootout

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Cairo. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s talismanic winger, will head Egypt’s final squad for the ​2026 World Cup in North America next ‌month, coach Hossam Hassan said on Saturday.

The squad lineup featured few surprises, except for the inclusion of rising striker ​Hamza Abdel Karim. The 18-year-old is on ​loan from Egyptian giants Al Ahly to Barcelona ⁠Atletic, the reserve side of the La ​Liga champions.

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, who scored eight ​goals in 36 appearances for his club this season, is expected to lead Egypt’s attack in the tournament.

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Egypt will begin ​their World Cup campaign against Belgium on ​June 15 in Seattle as part of Group G, which also ‌includes ⁠New Zealand and Iran.

The team will play their final friendly match against Brazil on June 6 in Ohio.

Egypt squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), ​El-Mahdi Soliman (Zamalek), Mohamed ​Alaa (El Gouna).

Defenders: ⁠Mohamed Abdelmonem (Nice), Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ahmed Fattouh (Zamalek), Tarek ​Alaa (ZED), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Hamdi Fathi (Al Wakrah), ​Karim ⁠Hafez (Pyramids).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Attia, Ahmed Mostafa “Zizo”, Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”, Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mostafa Abdel Raouf, Mohannad Lasheen (Pyramids), ⁠Haitham ​Hassan (Real Oviedo), Mahmoud Saber (ZED), Ibrahim ​Adel (Nordsjælland), Nabil Emad (Al-Najma).

Forwards: Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Hamza Abdel Karim (Barcelona Atletic).

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