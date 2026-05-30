Three killed, four hurt in Mbeya bus–lorry crash

Mbeya. Three people have died and four others sustained injuries following a road accident involving two vehicles at Mambi village in Kongolo Ward, Ilongo Division, Mbarali District in Mbeya Region.

The accident occurred in the morning of Saturday, May 30, 2026, on the Mbeya–Njombe highway, when a fuel tanker travelling from Dar es Salaam to Songwe Region involved in a head on collision with an ABC Upper Class bus travelling in the opposite direction.

Confirming the incident, Mbeya Regional Police Acting Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wilbert Siwa, said the lorry belonging to Syenergy Company, veered off its lane and rammed into the bus.

He said the lorry was driven by a resident of Dar es Salaam, Mr Mohamed Seif, who allegedly drove carelessly and drifted into the right side of the road before colliding with the ABC bus, which was travelling from Mbeya to Dar es Salaam.

“Those who died in the accident are Ased Asad, also known as ‘Tembo’, the bus driver, the bus conductor, Ms Letisia Bujabi; and the truck driver, Mr Mohamed Seif, also known as ‘Maurid’,” said ACP Siwa, adding that the injured include, Ms Mariam Abdul.

He added that out of the four injured persons, three had been treated and discharged, while Ms Abdul, remained admitted at Inyala Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

He further noted that both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

ACP Siwa said preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of the accident was negligence by the lorry driver, who failed to maintain proper lane discipline while attempting to overtake, leading to the fatal collision.

He urged drivers to observe road safety regulations and exercise caution at all times to prevent avoidable accidents on the country’s roads.

One of the bus passengers, Mr Charles Isack, said the bus was not speeding and suggested the driver may not have noticed the approaching lorry in time to avoid the crash.

“We were travelling at a normal speed, especially since it was still morning. I think our driver did not see the truck in time to avoid it. We are thankful that some of us survived,” said Mr Isack.