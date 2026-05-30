Former MCL board Chairman Leonard Mususa dies at 72

Dar es Salaam. The former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), Leonard Charles Mususa has died.

A statement issued by his family on Saturday, May 30, 2026, confirmed his death and said funeral arrangements were under way.

"The Mususa family regrets to announce the passing of Mr Leonard Mususa, which occurred today, Saturday, May 30, 2026. Funeral arrangements are ongoing. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; blessed be His name," the statement said.

Mususa’s death marks the loss of one of Tanzania’s most respected figures in the fields of business, finance and corporate governance, where he made significant contributions over several decades.

Born on September 25, 1953, Mususa was a seasoned accountant and accomplished business leader whose expertise in auditing, corporate leadership and strategic advisory services earned him widespread recognition both within and beyond Tanzania.

He previously served as chairman of the board of Mwananchi Communications Limited, publishers of the newspapers Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti, succeeding Zuhura Muro at the end of her tenure.

At the time of his appointment, MCL leaders described him as a highly experienced executive capable of guiding the company through major challenges facing the media industry, including declining advertising revenues, growing competition and rapid technological transformation.

Then MCL Chief Executive Officer Francis Nanai said Mususa’s appointment was critical to the company’s future because of his extensive experience in corporate leadership and business management.

Mususa stepped down from the MCL board in late 2024 after a 9-year tenure to focus on other corporate and advisory roles.

MCL Executive Editor, Mpoki Thomson, who worked closely with the late Mususa during his tenure on the MCL Board of Directors, described his passing as a major loss to the private sector.

“Mususa was a visionary leader with a strong commitment to advancing the growth and prosperity of the private sector. He had a deep understanding of the ongoing transformation of the media industry in the digital era and consistently shared valuable insights and strategies to help us navigate these changes and sustain the sector’s effectiveness and competitiveness,” said Thomson.

Beyond MCL, Mususa was a prominent figure in Tanzania’s financial sector.

He served as the board chair for Tanzania Breweries PLC (TBL) for seven years until his passing.

In 2024, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Selcom Microfinance Bank Tanzania Limited, a role in which he was expected to strengthen corporate governance and support the institution’s growth.

Professionally, Mususa was a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a Fellow Certified Public Accountant of Tanzania (FCPA-T). He was widely respected as an independent management and business consultant with more than three decades of experience.

He spent more than 36 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), holding several senior leadership positions before retiring in 2014.

During the final 14 years of his career at PwC, he served as the firm's Country Senior Partner in Tanzania, overseeing its operations in the country.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mususa sat on the boards of numerous companies and institutions in Tanzania, Kenya and Mauritius. These included NMB Plc, Nation Media Group Plc, Tanzania Breweries Plc and Reliance Insurance Company (Tanzania) Limited.

He was also among the founding members of the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania and served on its board for several years. In addition, he was a member of the council of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), contributing to discussions on economic development and the business environment.

In recent years, Mususa served on the Presidential Tax Reforms Commission appointed by Samia Suluhu Hassan, where he provided expert advice on improving Tanzania’s tax system and enhancing revenue collection efficiency.

Those who worked with him remember him as a wise, diligent and principled leader who championed integrity, accountability and institutional development. His ability to combine professional excellence in accounting with strategic business leadership made him one of Tanzania’s most respected corporate figures.