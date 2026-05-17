WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda an emergency of international concern

Workers stand guard at the gate of the Kibuli Muslim Hospital where a Congolese man died of Ebola Bundibugyo virus in Kibuli suburb of Kampala, Uganda May 16, 2026.

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

The World Health Organization on Sunday declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic ‌of Congo and Uganda a "public health emergency of international concern", posing risks to neighbouring countries.

The WHO said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency but that countries sharing land borders with the DRC are at ​high risk for further spread.

The UN health agency said in a statement, that 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed ​cases and 246 suspected cases had been reported as of Saturday in the DRC's Ituri ⁠province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu.

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International spread documented, WHO says

The DRC health ​ministry had said on Friday that 80 people had died in the new outbreak in the eastern province.

The 17th outbreak ​in the country, where Ebola was first identified in 1976, could in fact be much larger, given the high positivity rate of the initial samples and increasing number of suspected cases being reported, the WHO said.

The outbreak is "extraordinary" as there are no approved Bundibugyo ​virus-specific therapeutics or vaccines, unlike for Ebola-Zaire strains, it said. All but one of the country's previous outbreaks were caused ​by the Zaire strain.

The DRC-Uganda outbreak poses a public health risk to other countries, with some cases of an international spread ‌already documented, ⁠the agency said, advising countries to activate their national disaster and emergency-management mechanisms and undertake cross-border screening and screening at main internal roads.

In Uganda's capital, Kampala, two apparently unrelated laboratory-confirmed cases, including one death, were reported on Friday and Saturday, from people travelling from the DRC, the WHO said.

A laboratory-confirmed case was also reported in the DRC capital, ​Kinshasa, from a person returning ​from Ituri, the WHO ⁠said.

Bundibugyo virus-disease contacts or cases should not travel internationally, unless as part of a medical evacuation, the WHO said.

The agency advised immediately isolating confirmed cases and monitoring contacts daily, ​with restricted national travel and no international travel until 21 days after exposure.

At the ​same time, the ⁠WHO urged countries not to close their borders or restrict travel and trade out of fear, as this could lead to people and goods making informal border crossings that are not monitored.

The DRC's dense tropical forests are a natural reservoir ⁠for the ​Ebola virus.

The often-fatal virus, which causes fever, body aches, vomiting and ​diarrhoea, spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons, contaminated materials or persons who have died from the disease, according to ​the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

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