Azania Bank in new digital payment move

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Azania Bank, which is one of the first tier lenders in the country, has launched a new product as part of its service digitisation efforts.

Known as ‘Azania Tap & Go,’ the product enables clients of all banks to make digital payments by using their Visa, UnionPay, Mastercard via Point of Sale (PoS) machines.

“These PoS have been set up at various locations such as supermarkets, hotels and other recreational facilities as well as hospitals and fuel stations,” the bank’s digital banking manager Mr Vinesh Davda said at the launch in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He said through the tap and go product, any bank customer will be able to make transactions and payments using their cards.

“Our bank has made a massive investment in modern technology and that is why we are making a difference today,” said Mr Davda.

He concluded by urging Tanzanians to use the Bank’s PoS machine to make life easy.