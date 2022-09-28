EAC partner states look to maximise potential of tourism sector

Arusha. The East African community (EAC) wants the value chains in the multi-million dollar tourism sector strengthened in order to spread the benefits to the local communities.

The seven partner states also agreed to organise regular tourism Expos at the national level to enhance their visibility as tourism destinations and market their tourism attractions.

These were part of the resolutions arrived on the final day of the 2nd EAC Tourism Expo that concluded in Burundi on Monday where partner state said incentives in the sector were crucial so as to boost the needed investments.

The representatives of the member states observed that all member states were rich in tourism resources and attractions which are mainly complementary in nature, asking for the need to develop tourism products that protect natural ecosystems and biodiversity.

“There is a need to create synergies and collaborate in promotion of the region as a single tourism destination”, representatives of the member states observed, adding that deliberate efforts were needed to simultaneously address environmental pollution and climate change challenges.

They said, efforts should also be made to involve women and youth in tourism as part of creating income generating opportunities through tourism.

According to them, member states need to ensure that there is an increase in participation of tour operators, exhibitors, respective public and private sector organisations at the annual tourism Expo.

The move, they said would enable vigorous branding and positioning the Expo as a premier event in the region and internationally.

The national tourism boards and private sector players, including the East African Tourism Platform, were challenged to develop a database of buyers and trade partners for the EAC as a bloc.

In a closing remark, Burundi minister of Commerce, Transport, Industry and Tourism, Ms Marie Nijimbere, urged partner States to take advantage of the expo to market their tourism attractions in the region jointly.

For his part, South Sudan minister for Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, Lt. Gen. Rizik Zackaria Hassan, said security challenges in his country were being addressed in order to boost tourism.