Indian medicine makers invited to establish plants in Z’bar

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar has invited Indian investors to establish pharmaceutical plants to alleviate the Isles’ drug shortage.

The invitation was extended by the Health, Social Welfare, Elderly, Gender and Children minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui when receiving medicines donated by the Indian High Commission in Zanzibar on Monday.

The Consulate General of India to Zanzibar, Bhagwant Singh, handed the donation of medicines for different diseases - including cancer - worth Sh268 million at the hand-over event held at the Marughubi Medical Store in Unguja. Mr Mazrui promised to give all the full support and cooperation to investors who would show interest in investing in the pharmaceutical industry to ensure the government’s goal is achieved.

“Establishing pharmaceutical factories in Zanzibar is our priority because we currently spend a lot of money (without mentioning the figures) on importing medical supplies. The market is promising too,” he noted.

Lately, he said, there was a factory but it closed production due to many challenges. The Island imports all medical equipment at the moment.

Mr Mazrui appreciated the financial assistance from Indian government, saying the donation of the medicines would support a great deal the Zanzibar’s budget for importing medicines to the tune of three percent.

Advertisement

Some of the drugs will be sent to Pemba.

“The medicines, especially for cancer treatment, which are very expensive, will greatly help the people of Zanzibar who would travel to Tanzania mainland and foreign countries to search capable hospitals and drugs,” he noted.

The ministry has already established an electronic system that ensures that the distribution of medicines from the Central Medical Store to hospitals and health centres is efficient and does not get lost on the way.

The Consulate General of India assured to strengthen the existing ties between the two countries and exploit the available socioeconomic potentials, accordingly.

“Our close relationship with Tanzania, including Zanzibar, began many years ago and our government has been supporting various development issues including education, health, agriculture and other social development programs,” he said.