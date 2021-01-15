Isuzu challenged to open car assembly plant in Tanzania

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Works and Transport deputy minister Godfrey Kasekenya has challenged Isuzu Automotive Company to establish a vehicle assembling plant in the country, assuring them favourable business environment.

Mr Kasekenye made the challenge yesterday when launching a dealership facility in Dar es Salaam which designed to supply Isuzu vehicles including SUVs, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The company has spent at least $1 million (bout Sh2.3 billion) for a comeback of Isuzu vehicles brand in Tanzanian market, targeting agriculture, education, construction, security and public transport sectors. He said the government’s priority is to improve business and investment environment to attract more investors who can create business and job opportunities.

“I heard that the vehicles are imported from South Africa. I invite you (Suzuki Company) and Al-Mansour to start thinking on establishing an assembling or manufacturing factory here,” he stated. He said, even the factory of vehicle repair equipment can be installed in the country, promising them that they would get government’s full support.

He, moreover, commended the Isuzu’s comeback after 20 years of absence, saying that the decision came at the right time when Tanzania’s economy was growing and investment in transport infrastructure was at different levels of implementations across the country.

“Over the last ten years, our gross national income (GNI) per capita increased to exceed the threshold for lower-middle income status countries. We remain on track to become one of the fastest growing economies in sub-Saharan Africa this year,” he said.

According to him, the vehicles will be helpful in implementing Tanzania’s National Development Vision-2025 as they targeted the economy-driving sectors like agriculture, construction, transport and security.

So far, Isuzu vehicles are manufactured in South Africa and supplied to other African counties including Tanzania, according to the managing director of Isuzu for East African countries, Ms Rita Kavashe.

She promised to take up the deputy minister’s challenge of establishing an assembling plant.

She added that Isuzu would work closely with local commercial banks to lend traders and farmers money to purchase the vehicles for various activities.