Precision now increases flight frequencies to the Comoros

Dar es Salaam. Precision Air yesterday announced increased flight frequencies between Dar es Salaam and Comoros over booming interaction between the two countries.

The airline has been operating two frequencies per week since July this year when it resumed flights to Comoros, after 10 years of suspension.

However, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer Patrick Mwanri said the frequencies were added to three, flying Dar es Salaam-Moroni (Hahaya) and Anjouan every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Related Aviation recovery gathers pace as the world opens up Magazines

“We resumed our operations in Comoros in July after suspending the services in 2012. The reception from the market was very affirmative,” said Mr Mwanri.

He added, “And today, three months down the line, we are excited to announce additional frequency from two flights a week to three.”

He said the airline was also considering increasing the frequency to daily flights connecting Dar es Salaam, Moroni and Moheli.

“Due to increased business interaction between Tanzania and the Comoros, we are strategising to position ourselves as key facilitators by increasing our flight frequencies between the two countries,” asserted Mr Mwanri.

He commended the government for continued support to the private sector and for opening up the country to allow more businesses with the rest of the world.

He also acknowledged the Comoros government’s tireless support, saying that his airline was committed to providing quick, reliable, safe and affordable services.

“In this modern world economy, air transport is an important catalyst for economic growth and as Precision Air, we are prepared to support economic growth for the two countries,” Mr Mwanri said.

For his part, the Comoros ambassador in Tanzania Dr Ahamada El Badaoui Mohamed said the frequency in Precision Air flights to Comoros came at the right time as flight demand between the two countries has been growing steadily.

He said at least 1,500 Comorians were visiting Tanzania for business, tourism and health purposes on a monthly basis.

“We are excited about the resumption of Precision Air flights in Comoros once again after the suspension back in 2012, and furthermore, on the frequency increase which came within a short time after the resumption,” said Dr Mohamed.

He exuded his optimism that through the airline, air transport in Comoros would be now reliable.