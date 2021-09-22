Amana Bank extends digital banking with mobile app

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Amana Bank’s Mobile Banking App is now live in a landmark development that gives the lender’s clients a chance to conduct a host of banking transactions conveniently from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Several clients have already transacted via the Amana Bank App, with some of them saying the platform has simplified their banking life.

“It has given me the freedom of making payments from anywhere and at any time safely and instantly through my mobile phone,” said a Dodoma resident, Hassan Mabuye.

It gives clients online access to any of their deposit and advances accounts and thus being able to view account details. They can also conduct scheduled transactions, fund transfers within bank and to other local banks on real time.

The Amana Bank App is designed to cater to customers who need to keep their money in line with Islamic banking guidelines.

It enables customers to connect to the bank’s Halal banking services where they can open a deposit account instantaneously.

Amana Bank’s head of marketing Mr Dassu Mussa, said the lender will remain on the forefront of introducing pioneering innovations that allow customers banking options that are guided by Islamic principles.

“It was in line with this rich tradition that we introduced the country’s first Halal Digital Wallet back in 2018, which allowed people to save within their mobile wallets and receive halal profits,” he said.

He said the initiatives were geared to ensure that the bank plays a role in advancing the government’s financial inclusion agenda through product offerings that are fully Sharia compliant.