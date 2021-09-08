Drilling firm injects Sh8 billion in Tanzanian mining industry

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Mining service provider, CMS Tanzania, yesterday announced to have acquired new drilling rigs worth $3.5 million (Sh8.1 billion) as it vows to continue with the local mining industry.

The machines are aimed at providing grade control and development drilling services for Barrick at its Bulyanhulu Gold Mine, the firm said in a statement.

The new rigs are amongst the first of their kind to be used in Africa, the firm said.

“CMS is excited to introduce some of the most sophisticated underground drilling technologies in Africa and the world to our Tanzanian operations. Our drill crews and maintenance teams are now trained to work with the advanced electronics in this new equipment, and it will enhance our already outstanding safety performance,” said the company chairman, Ambassador Ami Mpungwe.

“We believe in the potential of the Tanzanian mining industry, as has been demonstrated by our enduring commitment over the last 16 years. As such, we continue to commit to providing the very latest industry-leading equipment and standards to our clients here. This is reflected in the substantial investment into this current rig, with plans for a further two rigs to join the Tanzanian fleet this year, one of which is already in transit to the Bulyanhulu Gold Mine,” he added.

The company was established in Tanzania in 2005 and employs 418 Tanzanians across all aspects of its business.