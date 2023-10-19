EABC trains women, youths how to reap from AfCFTA

Dar es Salaam. The East African Business Council (EABC) is equipping owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with what it takes to grab the market under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In its two-day sensitization workshop, which started in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the EABC is specifically targeting women and youths who own SMEs.

“The SMEs are also expected to import raw materials and semi-processed goods from other African countries at a more affordable rate and cost, thus reducing the cost of production. These benefits will encourage them to improve their outputs, driving them to innovate better products and services,” said the EABC CEO, Mr John Kalisa.

So far, several countries, including Tanzania, are already participating in the AfCFTA’s Guided Trade Initiative (GTI).

Launched last year, the GTI seeks to allow commercially meaningful trading and to test the operational, institutional, legal, and trade policy environment under the AfCFTA.

It specifically targets products like ceramic tiles, batteries, tea, coffee, processed meat products, corn starch, sugar, pasta, glucose syrup, dried fruits, and sisal fibre, among others.

It is hoped that the creation of a $3 trillion borderless market could be instrumental in reversing current trends in poverty, inequality, and growth on the continent and helping place Africa on an inclusive and sustainable growth path, says UNCTAD in its 2021 Economic Development in Africa report.

It was against that background that Mr Kalisa says the private sector will be required to build the capacity of their members and prepare them to start trading with their counterparts to ensure effective implementation of the AfCFTA.

“In that regard, the EABC has started this process, and SMEs across all the EAC partner states shall be trained on the AfCFTA.

“We have deliberately chosen to prioritise Tanzanian SMEs and women traders as beneficiaries of this capacity-building programme because the country has already started trading under the AfCFTA’s GTI,” he said.

The workshop will seek to ensure that the SMEs take advantage of the opportunities presented by the AfCFTA and the experience shared by those who are already trading.

The EABC goodwill ambassador, Dr Samuel Nyantahe, said the business apex body in the region has also partnered with youth and women organisations such as the Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce (TWCC) and the Tanzania Startups Association (TSA), among others, to promote an enabling policy environment.

TSA head of the policy and research department, Mr Elia Muleka, said there have been many innovative businesses started by youth, but they have still been suffering from the challenge of marketing.

“This will pave the way for the youth to reach foreign markets and help develop their venture,” he said.

Tabora Region TWCC’s chairperson, Ms Amina Hassan, said the workshop will help women find ways to develop their businesses.

“It will raise women economically because they are starting business ventures but don’t have knowledge about marketing,” she said.



