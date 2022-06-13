Letshego appoints Monyatsi as Group CEO

By Agencies More by this Author

Gaborone. The Board of Letshego Holdings Limited has affirmed the appointment of Aobakwe “Aupa” Monyatsi as Group Chief Executive with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approvals.

Prior to this appointment Monyatsi held the same role in an interim capacity from 4 May 2022, having led the inclusive finance entity’s digitalisation of systems and operations for the last two years in his inaugural position as Group Chief Operating Officer (Group COO), the company said through a statement released by the Group Chairman of Letshego Holdings Ltd, Enos Banda.

Aupa is a well-rounded and experienced pan-African regional banker, with demonstrated tech and digital-savvy expertise having spearheaded and developed innovation and virtual channel strategies in his previous role as Absa Group’s Managing Executive for Alternative Channels