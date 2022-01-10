The Citizen News Business LIVE: President Samia swears in new cabinet Monday January 10 2022 Advertisement President Samia Suluhu Hassan swears in the new cabinet at the Dodoma State House. In the headlines President Samia: Why I dropped Kabudi and Lukuvi President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said she will assign new roles to Mr William Lukuvi and Prof. Palamagamba Kabudi after she dropped them in her... Tulia Ackson joins the race to replace Ndugai Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson has on Monday, January 10, became the forth candidate to join the race for Speaker of Parliament after she picked up... Tanzania's trade surplus across East Africa rose to $484 millionWho will succeed Ndugai as Speaker? Ugandan children back to school after nearly 2-year Covid closureRapid bus service provider’s fleet jumps to 210 vehiclesWhy Job Ndugai opted for resignation