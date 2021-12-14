Mwanza ready for more East African fairs, investors

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Mwanza. Investors eyeing Mwanza Region have been assured of swift facilitation and land to set up their businesses.

The region has also expressed its desire to host more East African trade fairs as a regional fair for small entrepreneurs ended yesterday.

“Mwanza has ample space for such exhibitions. There is ample land for investors,” said the regional commissioner, Mr Robert Gabriel.

Speaking during the 12-day event, Mr Gabriel allayed fears of bureaucracy in investment facilitation, saying such challenges have been addressed.

“Serious investors need not worry. They just have to knock on the RC’s door. There is no room for graft in our ranks,” he said.

He cited the hotel sector as among the areas in need of investments given the city’s proximity to a host of national parks, including the world famous Serengeti.

Other sectors considered ripe for investments are in fisheries, maritime transport, livestock, agro-processing, real estate and mineral processing.

The exhibition for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for the East African Community (EAC) partner states has been taking place here since December 2nd.

It attracted over 1,300 micro, small and medium enterprises from the six partner states;Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Mr Gabriel said given its strategic location in the EA region and ample facilities, Mwanza has the capability to host more such business fairs in future.

This year’s fair, according to the organizers,attracted record exhibitors and took place at the iconic Rock City grounds.

“We have the capacity to host such fairs in future; even next year,” he told senior officials from the partner states and the EAC secretariat.

Dubbed ‘Nguvu Kazi/Jua Kali’, the fair was first held in Arusha on November 30th, 1999, the day the EAC Treaty was signed by its founding fathers.

Ever since it has been held on rotational basis in the member countries except last year due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Mwanza is a convenient place for trade fairs given its location,” said Josephat Rweyemamu, the chairman of the Confederation of Micro and Small Enterprises Organization in EA.

Ms Jenista Mhagama, the minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office said despite Mwanza having offered to host the second regional SME fair in a row,the rotating arrangement has to be observed.

“There is a growing desire due to the success made this year. But rotation has to continue,” she said, noting that next year the fair will be hosted by Uganda.

Kenya chief administrative secretary for the ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development David Osiany lauded the innovations displayed.

“We have learnt a lot from the fair...a lot of innovations from the entrepreneurs such as in wine making,” he told The Citizen.

He called on the enterprises which participated and other stakeholders to exchange skills, information and innovations now that the party is over.

Ms Clemancine Nkandaisenga from Rwanda proposed that instead of ten to 12 days, the SMEs fair should in future be held for at least three weeks.

This would enable the exhibitors not only to display their products but also to order more supplies in case of a high demand from the buyers.