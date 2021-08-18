NBC starts health insurance for groups

Dar es Salaam. The National Bank of Commerce (NBC) yesterday launched a new product targeting families and community groups with health insurance. Dubbed “Bima ya Afya na Maisha” the insurance scheme is provided in partnership with Sanlam Life Insurance Tanzania.

Speaking during the launch of the product, the NBC head of insurance, Mr Benjamin Nkaka, said the products were aimed at supporting the government’s commitment to ensuring that health insurance services reach every Tanzanian.

“We aim to protect Tanzanians in various social and economic groups and at the same time facilitate their inclusion in financial systems through group insurance to Vicoba, Saccos, employees groups, entrepreneurs, institutions, cooperatives and WhatsApp groups,’’ he said.

For her part, Sanlam Tanzania’s head of Bancassurance, Ms Klispinana Shirima, assured customers that the products were aimed at benefiting the community. (The Citizen Reporter)