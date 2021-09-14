Puma Energy partners with three firms on life insurance for customers of its fuel

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. You can now access life insurance coverage by simply buying fuel at a Puma Energy service station - thanks to an initiative that was launched yesterday.

The energy company yesterday announced its partnership with Sanlam Tanzania, TanManagement Insurance Brokers and Selcom Tanzania that is geared to provide the insurance services.

The services are designed in such a way that customers paying a minimum of Sh10,000 for their fuel using Selcom Pay Mastercard QR, or Puma card, at Puma Energy stations in Dar es Salaam will automatically receive life insurance cover from Sanlam that is valid for seven days. The Sanlam Tanzania chief executive officer, Mr Khamis Suleiman, said the scheme will help in poverty alleviation and creation of wealth through claims payment for those who might be involved in accidents.

The process flow assists clients who regularly purchase fuel at Puma Energy Stations to cover themselves for Life Insurance whilst paying through their digital wallets.

Selcom Tanzania executive director Sameer Hirji said the initiative makes use of cutting-edge technology to ensure that the company achieves the goal of the insurance service reaching out to as many as possible.

“Our collaboration with Sanlam, Puma and TanManagement reaffirms the role that industry leaders need to play in guaranteeing social protection and improved welfare of our customers, and the general public,” he said.

The Puma Energy Tanzania managing director, Mr. Dominic Dhanah, said the company was embracing digital solutions for its customers, by partnering with like-minded companies to create more value to its customers.

The Group chief executive officer for TanManagement Insurance Brokers Limited, Mr Mohammed Jaffer, said the partnership is in line with the company’s vision of ensuring that insurance becomes part of everyday life for Tanzanians.



